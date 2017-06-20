Fire Damage at North Dakota Business Expected to Be in Millions

Damage from a fire at a Bismarck, N.D., recreational vehicle business is expected to be in the millions of dollars.

The blaze at Capital RV happened Sunday morning. A shop and several motor homes inside were damaged, and the business’s showroom suffered smoke damage.

No one was in the building at the time and here were no reports of injuries.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.