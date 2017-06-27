$950K in Upgrades Planned for Minot, North Dakota, Levees

The North Dakota State Water Commission has agreed to pay more than $950,000 to Minot to help cover the cost of repairs and upgrades to the city’s existing levee system.

The project includes removing trees and repairing erosion damage along the river bank. The estimated cost is $2 million for the work scheduled in the next few years.

The corps updated its standards for levees after Hurricane Katrina devastated New Orleans and other areas in 2005 and is now requiring upgrades to meet those criteria.

Minot City Manager Tom Barry says the funding will help maintain and upgrade the city’s flood protection system. The 2011 Souris River flood damaged or destroyed more than 4,000 homes and other structures and caused nearly $700 million in damage.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.