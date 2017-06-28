Nance Named EVP, E&S Property Business, at AXIS Insurance

AXIS Insurance, a business segment of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, has appointed Marc Nance executive vice president, Excess & Surplus Property. He is based in Chicago.

Nance is responsible for growing and managing AXIS Insurance’s E&S property business in the U.S., including further diversifying the E&S property portfolio and developing its strategic broker relationships. He replaces the recently retired Chris Endsley, and reports directly to Carlton Maner, CEO of the U.S. Division for AXIS Insurance.

Nance, who has 40 years of experience in the insurance industry, is one of AXIS’ longest-tenured employees, having joined the company in January 2003 following its acquisition of Combined Specialty Insurance Co.

He previously served as executive vice president, U.S. Property, after having joined AXIS as a senior vice president, E&S Property. He began his career at The Hartford, and also held various management-level retail and commercial property insurance roles at Lexington Insurance Co. (now part of AIG), AIG and Chubb.

