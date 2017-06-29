One Call to Open Office in Springfield, Missouri

One Call Care Management (One Call), a provider of workers’ compensation care management services, is opening a new office in Springfield, Mo.

One Call will begin operations in August 2017 in 31,512 square feet of an existing building, located at 1930 West Bennett Street.

One Call expects to fill at least 100 positions by the end of 2017. An invitation only hiring event will be held at the new Springfield location in the coming weeks.

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., One Call has locations throughout the United States.

Source: One Call Care Management