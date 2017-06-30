Alleged Safety Violations Bring Proposed $610K in Fines for Ohio Company

A federal safety agency has proposed a $610,000 penalty against a central Ohio company for exposing workers to machine hazards and harmful levels of silica.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration said in a statement that violations were found during inspections of an Amsted Rail Company plant in Groveport, about 12 miles south of downtown Columbus.

The agency says a 60-year-old maintenance worker’s leg was crushed in a machine in January. OSHA then found “multiple” machine safety violations in a subsequent inspection.

A second inspection was opened in February after OSHA investigators discovered that four workers had been exposed to unsafe levels of silica, which can be harmful to humans.

The company didn’t immediately return a telephone message seeking comment about the proposed penalties.

