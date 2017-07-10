Linhart Joins J.M. Wilson as Transportation Underwriter

Managing general agency and surplus lines insurance broker, J.M. Wilson, has hired Joni Linhart as transportation underwriter in their Carmel, Indiana, office.

Linhart is responsible for quoting new and renewal transportation risks, and serving independent insurance agents in Indiana.

She has more than nine years of industry experience. Most recently, Linhart worked at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. She has earned her Certified Insurance Service Representative designation.

J.M. Wilson is headquartered in Portage, Mich.

Source: J.M. Wilson