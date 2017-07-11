McGowan Acquires North American Professional Liability Insurance Agency

The McGowan Companies (McGowan), headquartered in Fairview Park, Ohio, announced it acquired North American Professional Liability Insurance Agency LLC (NAPLIA), effective April 1.

NAPLIA will be re-branded under the McGowan Program Administrators brand and will function as a division of McGowan & Company Inc.

Established in 1999, NAPLIA is a program administrator of professional liability insurance for accountants, bookkeepers and investment advisors. NAPLIA is based in Framingham, Mass.

All McGowan brokers will now have access to all of the product offerings formerly-administered by NAPLIA. The service staff and commission structures for brokers will remain in place.

Source: McGowan