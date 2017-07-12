Stephanak Joins MJ Insurance as Analyst in Indianapolis

MJ Insurance has added Matt Stephanak to the benefits consulting team as a health risk analyst in its Indianapolis office.

Stephanak will utilize his technical aptitude to measure, analyze and make tactical and strategic recommendations on business issues. In addition, Stephanak will develop and leverage actionable analysis to support key company initiatives for benefits consulting clientele.

Prior to MJ Insurance, Stephanak served as a claims associate at CoLiance Risk Advisors/Assured Partners of Indiana. There, he assisted the agency’s claim advocacy manager, monitored claims and managed and distributed monthly claim reports.

MJ Insurance is a property-casualty and employee benefits agency that, since 1964, has grown from a two-person start-up to an agency with more than 140 employees in both Phoenix and Indianapolis.

MJ Insurance specializes in a diverse selection of unique service lines including construction, energy, transportation, real estate, manufacturing, farm to fork, sororities and mining.

MJ also offers complete employee benefits programs including major medical, group disability, group life and onsite employer clinics. MJ Insurance currently has clients in 16 countries and every U.S. state.

