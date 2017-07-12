Kansas’ Stephens Chapin Insurance Joins CAA

Combined Agents of America (CAA) announced its newest partner and voting member, Stephens Chapin Insurance, based in Lawrence, Kansas.

CAA is a privately held agency partner group comprised of independent insurance agencies located throughout Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas and Nebraska.

CAA now has 14 members in its central region, which includes the states of Oklahoma, Kansas and Nebraska.

Founded in 1997 and based in Austin, Texas, Combined Agents of America has 56 independent insurance agency members.

Source: CAA