Missouri’s National Real Estate Insurance Group Names Lombardi President

Brent Lombardi has joined National Real Estate Insurance Group (NREIG) in Kansas City, Mo., as president, effective July 1.

Lombardi oversees all NREIG departments: sales, service, loss prevention, claims and quality control. He reports to Tim Norris, co-CEO, NREIG; and Mike Wrenn, co-CEO, NREIG, and CEO, Affinity Worldwide.

Lombardi’s experience includes over 25 years in the property and casualty insurance industry. His career began at Nationwide, where he started as a field claims representative and progressed into a variety of insurance operations and internal audit leadership roles in Ohio and North Carolina.

He also was vice president of Internal Audit at Grange Insurance in Columbus, Ohio, where he built and led its internal audit function. In his most recent role as corporate risk officer of Grange Insurance, Lombardi directed its enterprise risk management function.

Lombardi’s non-profit work includes serving two terms on the board of Children’s Hunger Alliance. He continues to serve on the Financial Advisory Committee of his local school district.

National Real Estate Insurance Group is designed to meet the unique needs of residential real estate investors. Clients range from individual property investors to large-scale investors, turnkey operators, lenders, property managers, landlords and rehabbers. The group serves over 65,000 locations across all 50 states.

NREIG is part of Affinity Worldwide.

Source: National Real Estate Insurance Group