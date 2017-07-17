Insurance Industry Charitable Foundation Expands Midwest Division Board

The Insurance Industry Charitable Foundation Midwest Division has appointed two new members to its executive committee. Sabrina Hart will serve as chair of the board of directors and Emily Hathcoat will serve as vice chair.

Also joining the board are Sharon Fernandez, Seth Hopkins, Amy Littleton and Paul L. Wheaton.

Hart is Midwest regional executive for Zurich North America, the North American-arm of global insurance carrier Zurich Insurance Group. In addition to her executive role at Zurich, Hart serves on the board of governors at St. Joseph’s University Academy of Risk Management and Insurance at the Haub School of Business; the Board of Visitors at the University of North Carolina; the Board of the Katie School of Insurance and Risk Management at Illinois State University: and the Board of the Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce.

Hathcoat is vice president of Corporate Marketing and Advertising at CNA, a global insurance carrier. She has been with CNA for nearly two decades. In addition, Hathcoat serves on the board of InVEST; the board of the Insurance Marketing & Communications Association; and the associate board with Ravinia Festival.

Fernandez serves as a president with Bristol West Insurance Company, a specialty underwriter. She has more than two decades of experience in the insurance industry at Bristol and The United Services Automobile Association. Fernandez holds the CPCU designation.

Hopkins is the chief marketing officer and commercial practice leader at HUB International, a multinational insurance brokerage. Hopkins has more than 20 years of insurance industry experience, focused on growing operations in the commercial and high net-worth insurance space.

Amy Littleton is senior vice president at KemperLesnik, a public relations, sports marketing and event management firm. Littleton has been leading the organization for more than a decade, including the agency’s insurance specialty team.

Wheaton is a Global Client Service Director at EY, a multinational professional services firm. Wheaton has nearly three decades of experience in delivering exceptional client service to global clients in insurance, manufacturing and tech sectors.

Source: The Insurance Industry Charitable Foundation