MarshBerry Adds Barber as Talent Acquisition Manager

Woodmere, Ohio-based MarshBerry has hired Bob Barber as a talent acquisition manager. His responsibilities include overseeing a team of direct reports to source and screen high quality sales professionals for the role of commercial producer and present candidates to agency clients.

Barber brings a broad range of leadership experience in human resources and other business services.

Prior to MarshBerry, Barber led and managed a team at the Varsity News Network where he implemented and executed HR strategies that lead to exceptional growth within the organization. Barber improved employee performance companywide by creating new strategies to measure employee engagement, increase documentation, drive team goals and create onboarding strategies and training series for employees.

MarshBerry Vice President Curt Vondrasek said in the company’s announcement that its talent acquisition team in 2017 “has reported exceptional growth and has been recognized for our sales and culture by two outside organizations. We believe Bob can help us continue this trend with both our colleagues and clients.”

Founded in 1981, MarshBerry’s primary objective is to help insurance agents, brokers and carriers as they work to maximize their value through industry-specific services.

Source: MarshBerry