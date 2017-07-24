Ohio County Spends $200K on Cyber Insurance

The Ohio county that includes the capital city of Columbus is spending $200,000 on an insurance policy to cover cyberattacks.

The Columbus Dispatch reports Franklin County’s $10 million policy will provide protection for the increasing worldwide threat. The Franklin County Data Center currently spends about $3 million a year on cyber security.

Such attacks are especially worrisome to government entities that keep all kinds of personal information on people, including their names, addresses and Social Security numbers.

The insurance would pay for internal security improvements in the event of a hack and specialists who track cyber invasions and repair and restore computer systems.

The Franklin County administrator calls the insurance a “belt and suspenders” approach to protecting the county.

