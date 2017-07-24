Missouri Insurance Department Recovers over $4M for Consumers

The Missouri Department of Insurance helped consumers who filed complaints against their insurance company receive an additional $4 million in claim payments in the first half of 2017.

Health insurance generated the most complaints in the first half of 2017 with 701 formal complaints, followed by agent investigations with 489. Missourians complained most about claim denials and claim delays.

The department’s consumer complaint team also answered nearly 10,000 phone calls, handled 1,400 inquiries and assisted with 2,000 complaints in the first half of the year from consumers across the Show-Me State.

The top categories of complaints were:

Complaints by reason Complaints by line of insurance Denial of claim (404) Health (701) Delays (268) Agent Investigations (489) Coverage question (223) Auto (353) Unsatisfactory settlement/offer (167) Life & Annuity (231)

Missourians can use the Consumer Complaint Index as a tool when choosing an insurer. The department released the index, which presents data on complaints against insurance companies received by the department between 2014 and 2016.

The Consumer Complaint Index includes data for seven lines of business including private passenger automobile, life and annuity, accident and health, long-term care, Medicare supplement, HMOs and homeowners which includes farm, mobile home, personal fire and allied lines.

Companies with a complaint index of 100 percent or more shows that the department received more complaints than the industry average for that company.

Companies with a complaint index of less than 100 percent had fewer complaints filed against them than industry average and companies with a complaint index of 100 percent were on par with the industry average.

Source: Missouri Department of Insurance, Financial Institutions and Professional Registration (DIFP)