Allstate’s Kennelly Joins Hub International as Head of Human Resources

Chicago-based global insurance brokerage Hub International Limited (Hub) has appointed Amber Kennelly chief human resources officer.

Kennelly will be responsible for all HUB human resource strategic initiatives including talent acquisition and management, learning and development, employee relations, compensation, employee benefits and payroll.

Most recently Kennelly was vice president of compensation and benefits for Allstate Insurance Company and prior to that was vice president of Human Resources for Esurance, which was acquired by Allstate in 2010.

She started her career in financial services with Deloitte in their audit practice and at LaSalle Partners as assistant controller. She then transitioned from the financial side of business, into serving as an executive search consultant with A.T. Kearney and Slayton Search Partners before joining Allstate to build an executive talent acquisition function.

Kennelly has earned designations as a CPA and Certified Compensation Professional.

Source: Hub International Limited