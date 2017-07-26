Bass Pro to Pay $10.5M to Settle Hiring Discrimination, Retaliation Suit

Federal employment officials say Springfield, Mo.-based Bass Pro Outdoor World LLC, a national retailer of fishing, camping, and hunting equipment and apparel, has agreed to pay $10.5 million to settle a hiring discrimination and retaliation lawsuit

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) said the nationwide agreement seeks to strengthen and improve Bass Pro’s hiring and recruiting practices of African-Americans and Hispanics, and resolves a pattern-or-practice lawsuit filed by the EEOC on Sept. 21, 2011.

The EEOC’s suit charged that the company discriminated in hiring at its retail stores, unlawfully retaliated against employees who opposed practices they believed to be unlawful, and failed to adhere to federal record-keeping laws and regulations.

A central focus of the agreement is strengthening Bass Pro’s diversity efforts and its commitment to non-discriminatory hiring, including appointment of a director of diversity and inclusion, affirmative outreach efforts to increase diversity in its workforce, updated EEO policies and hiring practices, and annual EEO training for management and non-management employees.

Source: EEOC