Insurance Fraud Charge Filed Against North Dakota Man

North Insurance Commissioner Jon Godfread said an insurance fraud charge has been filed against Joshua Kadrmas, of Mandan, ND.

The department’s report stated that Kadrmas indicated to his insurance company that he hit a deer while on his motorcycle causing in excess of $11,000 worth of damage. An investigation conducted after Kadrmas’s claim was filed determined that the damage done to the motorcycle was not consistent with striking a deer but instead appeared to have been caused by a hammer and/or a sander disk.

“Insurance fraud is a serious crime with real consequences. It costs every American family on average $950 per year. This is why I have investigators on my staff who are vigilantly looking out for crimes of this nature,” Godfread said in the departmental release. “The Department is partnering with county state’s attorneys in prosecuting these offenses to effectively bring those we’ve found to have committed insurance fraud to justice.”

Insurance fraud costs consumers in the United States between $80-120 billion each year. It is the second most profitable crime in the United States behind only illegal drug sales.

Kadrmas is scheduled for a first appearance in court on August 22 in Morton County.

Source: North Dakota Department of Insurance