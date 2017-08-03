Hanes Named Sales Director at National Partners in Chicago

National Partners, a new premium finance company, has named industry veteran Anthony Hanes managing director of sales. He is based in National Partners’ Chicago office.

Hanes has 15 years of experience in the premium finance industry and developing strong, profitable partnerships with independent insurance agents. He most recently served as executive vice president of sales and marketing for BankDirect Capital, where he led his team to robust annual production and revenue growth.

In 2005, Hanes was named chief operating officer at Budget Installment Corp. He began his premium finance career as vice president of sales and marketing for Cananwill Premium Funding in 2002.

National Partners offers direct premium finance, producer fee programs, agent profit-sharing and rewards, private-label servicing, and premium-finance contract purchasing.

The company is not owned by or affiliated with any insurance company, broker or agent.

Source: National Partners