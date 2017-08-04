North Risk Partners’ Borgerding Named Outstanding CSR in Minnesota

Anita Borgerding of North Risk Partners – Apollo Division in Albany, Minn., has been named 2017 Outstanding Customer Service Representative (CSR) of the Year for the state of Minnesota by the National Alliance for Insurance Education and Research.

CSR of the Year honorees are selected based on their demonstrated service and professionalism within the insurance community as measured by their written essay response and letters of recommendation submitted by a nominee’s colleagues.

Borgerding began her career in the finance and insurance industry in 2004, joining Apollo Insurance Agency in 2007 as a commercial service advisor. Today, Borgerding continues to work in a commercial service role with the agency, which is now a division of North Risk Partners. In 2010, she earned her Certified Insurance Service Representatives (CISR) designation with the alliance, and recently also achieved the Certified Insurance Counselors (CIC) designation.

“Anita’s willingness to put forth extra effort, be flexible, think creatively, and also her insurance acumen and superb work habits are important attributes that have made her extremely successful and a valuable team member to our organization and myself,” says Risk Advisor Bob Proudfoot, one of Borgerding’s North Risk Partners colleagues who recommended her for the award. “Anita constantly goes above and beyond to help solidify our client relationships.”

Borgerding was nominated for the award by Risk Advisor Kevin Johnson, a close colleague of hers in the agency’s Albany office where she works. Johnson says “her service to customers is second to none.”

Borgerding will receive a framed certificate, embossed with the special Outstanding CSR of the Year bronze medallion symbol, and is now one of 37 individuals eligible for the national honor.

North Risk Partners is a Minnesota independent insurance agency with 17 locations statewide, including Albany, Annandale, Baudette, Freeport, Hastings, Lake City, Mankato, Melrose, Monticello, Red Wing, Rochester, Roseau, St. Cloud, St. Paul, Thief River Falls, Wadena, and Willmar.

Source: North Risk Partners