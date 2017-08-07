Instructor Files Suit Against Wisconsin College Over Tenure Matter

An art instructor is suing Edgewood College in Wisconsin for terminating her tenure in violation of policy after she moved to Indianapolis.

Agnieszka Ligendza filed the lawsuit in Dane County Circuit Court. She alleges the college ended her tenure on July after she moved to Indianapolis even though the college had allowed her to travel to campus from her old home in St. Paul, Minnesota, for several years.

She alleges the school can terminate tenured faculty only for financial reasons, medical reasons, if their program ends, the instructor isn’t a fit professional or for moral transgressions. She says her firing violated her rights.

Edgewood College spokesman Ed Taylor said college officials hadn’t seen the lawsuit and declined further comment.

