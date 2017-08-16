J.M. Wilson Promotes Hamilton to Branch Manager in Ohio

Managing general agency and surplus lines broker, J.M. Wilson, has promoted Andrew Hamilton to branch manager in its Westerville, Ohio, office.

Hamilton will plan the operations of the office, coordinate the staff, and work towards building relationships to foster growth with new and existing independent insurance agents in Ohio, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Virginia.

Kurtis Gautz will continue underwriting as a Senior transportation underwriter in the Westerville office.

Hamilton began with J.M. Wilson in 2015 as a sales and agency relations specialist for Indiana and Ohio, where he was the primary resource and liaison for insurance agents.

With more than 10 years in the insurance industry, Hamilton has worked as a captive and commercial lines agent, as well as a manager for independent insurance agents.

He holds the Certified Insurance Counselor (CIC) designation.

Source: J.M. Wilson