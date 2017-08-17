J.M. Wilson Adds Bailey as Asst. Transportation Underwriter in Michigan

August 17, 2017

Managing general agency and surplus lines broker, J.M. Wilson, has added Mitchell Bailey as assistant transportation underwriter in its Portage, Michigan, office.

Bailey is responsible for quoting new and renewal transportation accounts, setting up and binding policies, assisting underwriters, and serving independent insurance agents in Michigan.

He is a recent graduate of Olivet College where he earned a Bachelor’s degree in Insurance and Risk Management. During his studies, Bailey was an intern for J.M. Wilson in the property/casualty and transportation departments.

Source: J.M. Wilson

