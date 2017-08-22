Young Takes on Role of President at Iowa’s Crop Pro Insurance

Crop Pro Insurance, a Johnston, Iowa-based managing general agent (MGA) specializing in crop insurance, announced that Joe Young, a co-founder of Crop Pro Insurance, has signed on to serve as the new company’s president.

Young brings 29 years of insurance operation experience including leadership roles at AmTrust Agriculture Insurance Services, The Climate Corporation and John Deere Insurance Co.

Young was attracted to the mission of Crop Pro Insurance and its commitment to providing innovative solutions that are centered on growers and helping them succeed. One of his primary strengths and his focus as president of Crop Pro Insurance will be attracting and developing a talented team dedicated to advancing the company’s vision. Young will leverage past relationships as well as key agents in the market, but will continue to look for the next generation of agent that aligns with the strategic vision of Crop Pro Insurance.

Source: Crop Pro Insurance