Berkley Program Specialists Hires Greville as VP, Business Development

Naperville, Ill.-based Berkley Program Specialists has appointed Michael Greville as vice president and business development officer.

Greville will oversee the new business strategy for the organization. He is responsible for managing prospective program administrator relationships nationwide, as well as engaging with key industry groups such as Target Markets Program Administrators Association (TMPAA), Wholesale and Specialty Insurance Association (WSIA) and Professional Liability Underwriting Society (PLUS) among others.

He will lead the business development team in identifying program opportunities and increasing the company’s profile.

Greville recently served as vice president of program development at a national programs insurance carrier. He brings 27 years of insurance experience that spans sales/distribution management, program management, MGA management, consulting and underwriting.

Greville also has earned Certified Programs Leader and Certified Sales Executive designations and was a decorated member of the Canadian Armed Forces.

Source: Berkley Program Specialists