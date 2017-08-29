Davis Named Operations Director at Powers Insurance and Risk Management

St. Louis Missouri-based POWERS Insurance and Risk Management and sister company Valley Insurance Agency Alliance (VIAA) has named Tim Davis as director of Operations for both firms.

Davis will oversee both administrative and organizational systems, which includes everything from human resources to technology. He will set both strategic goals and performance benchmarks in order to efficiently position the companies for future growth and long-term success.

Prior to joining the companies, Davis worked for a national online retail insurance agency for nearly 10 years. He holds the Small Business Coverage Specialist (SBCS) designation.

Founded in 1991, POWERS Insurance and Risk Management is a family owned and operated independent insurance agency that provides personal and business insurance, surety, risk management and employee benefits.

Founded in 2006, VIAA generates more than $165 million in written premium and is the regional founding member in Missouri and Southern Illinois for the Strategic Insurance Agency Alliance (SIAA), a $6.6 billion national insurance coalition.

Source: POWERS Insurance and Risk Management