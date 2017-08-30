Jack Nebel Companies Promotes Brian Nebel to President

The Jack Nebel Companies, a Palatine, Illinois-based managing general agent and wholesale broker has promoted Brian Nebel to president. Additionally, founder Jack Nebel is moving into the role of chairman of the board and will remain with the agency on a full-time basis.

Brenda Brinkman continues as executive vice president. James Larson, a retired insurance industry executive, has been appointed to the board of directors.

The Jack Nebel Companies is a family owed independent business that has served property and casualty insurance producers in the Midwest for 28 years

Source: Jack Nebel Companies