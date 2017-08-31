Lockton Adds Eckrich in Kansas City

Joshua Eckrich has joined insurance broker Lockton’s Kansas City operation as vice president and producer. He joined Lockton from Aon where he led a team that worked with clients on complex risk management issues.

A former officer in the U.S. Army who fought in Iraq in 2006 and 2007, Eckrich has nearly a decade of experience in the insurance industry.

Eckrich specializes in complex risk relating to real estate, food and agribusiness, and entertainment. Prior to working with Aon, Eckrich supported clients in the entertainment and amusement industries. He worked closely with clients who owned water parks, amusement parks, family entertainment centers, carnivals and sold food at the venues.

Source: Lockton