Missouri’s Independent Brokers Agency Joins CAA

Combined Agents of America (CAA) is expanding into Missouri with the addition of Independent Brokers Agency as a partner and voting member.

CAA is a privately held agency partner group comprised of independent insurance agencies located throughout Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska and Missouri.

IBA is a family owned agency established in 1979 and headed by Joe Wessels.

Founded in 1997 and based in Austin, Texas, Combined Agents of America, LLC (CAA) has 56 independent insurance agency members.

Source: CAA