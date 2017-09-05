Mehrhoff Named Head of Broker Relations for Beazley’s North Central Region

Beazley, a provider of specialist insurance, has appointed Andrew Mehrhoff as head of broker relations – north central region.

Mehrhoff will be based in the firm’s Chicago offices and will be responsible for developing new and existing opportunities for Beazley and establishing close working relations with brokers across the region. He will report to Courtney Coury, head of broker relations of Beazley’s central region.

Mehrhoff joins Beazley from Aon Financial Services Group. He has more than 20 years’ experience in both broking and underwriting.

Beazley’s north central region covers the states of Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

Beazley plc (BEZ) is the parent company of specialist insurance businesses with operations in Europe, the US, Canada, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East and Australia. Beazley manages six Lloyd’s syndicates and, in 2016, underwrote gross premiums worldwide of $2,195.6 million. All Lloyd’s syndicates are rated A by A.M. Best.

Beazley’s underwriters in the United States focus on writing a range of specialist insurance products.

Source: Beazley