Humphreys Appointed to Michigan Auto Insurance Placement Facility Board

Tom Humphreys, director of the Risk Management and Insurance Center at Olivet College in Olivet, Michigan, has been appointed to the Michigan Auto Insurance Placement Facility’s board of governors.

Humphreys, who holds the CPCU, CLU, ChFC and CIC professional designations, was appointed to the board by Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services Director Patrick McPharlin.

The Michigan Automobile Insurance Placement Facility (Facility) is Michigan’s residual market mechanism for automobile insurance.