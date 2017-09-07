Church Mutual Announces Leadership Promotions

Merrill, Wisconsin-based Church Mutual Insurance Co. aims to position the company for continued growth and opportunity with five executive promotions.

Breigh Voigt has been promoted to vice president of commercial operations. Voigt joined CMIC in 1994 and has held roles of increasing responsibility, including assistant vice president, corporate services.

John Tribble has been promoted to assistant vice president and chief diversity officer. Since joining CMIC in 2016, Tribble has expanded the company’s awareness and acceptance of diversity while fostering sales opportunities with diverse customers and brokers.

Peter Mahler has been promoted to assistant vice president of direct underwriting. Mahler has 11 years of experience with Church Mutual and more than 20 years of insurance experience.

Todd Griffith has been promoted to assistant vice president of broker underwriting. He joined CMIC in 2010, and has 30 years of insurance experience.

Craig Huss has been promoted to assistant vice president – IT and chief information officer. Craig joined CMIC in 2016, bringing extensive leadership experience in information security.

Church Mutual Insurance Co., founded in 1897, offers specialized insurance for religious organizations of all denominations, as well as schools, camps, denominational offices and senior living facilities.

Source: Church Mutual Insurance Co.