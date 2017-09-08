Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Nebraska’s Lincoln Financial Management

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has acquired Nebraska-based Lincoln Financial Management LLC. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1993 by Stephen Letts and later acquired by Cyrus Kiani, Lincoln Financial Management is an employee benefits consultant and brokerage firm offering a full range of health and welfare products and services to businesses and individuals throughout the United States.

Angela Kiani and her associates will continue to operate from their current location under the direction of Jerry Roberts, head of Gallagher’s Heartland Region employee benefits consulting and brokerage operations.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., an international insurance brokerage and risk management services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois, has operations in 34 countries and offers client service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.