Missouri’s HALO Insurance & Benefits Adds Lankford, Vaughn

Maplewood, Mo.-based HALO Insurance & Benefits Group has hired Brenden Lankford as a personal lines account manager and Denean Vaughn as an insurance producer.

Lankford previously worked in personal lines insurance for an Edwardsville, Illinois, insurance agency. Vaughn has more than 22 years of insurance experience working in personal and commercial insurance for a Missouri agency.

Owned by Charlie Fellous and founded in 2010, HALO Insurance & Benefits Group is a full-service insurance agency that specializes in auto, home, life, business and group benefit insurance. HALO Insurance & Benefits Group is a member of Valley Insurance Agency Alliance (VIAA).

Source: HALO Insurance & Benefits Group