MJ Insurance Adds Lahr, Wells to Risk Management, Commercial Insurance Team

MJ Insurance, headquartered in Indianapolis, Ind., has added Olivia A. Lahr and Amy Wells to the commercial insurance and risk management team as risk transfer specialists.

Lahr and Wells will be responsible for developing client risk financing and transfer strategies. Lahr will specialize in the construction practice group and Wells will specialize in the transportation practice group where they will identify risk transfer trends and insights specific to those industries. Each will work directly with the risk analysis and client advocacy teams to create and execute risk management strategies and insurance programming.

Prior to joining MJ Insurance, Lahr served as a large property underwriting specialist at CNA Insurance.

Wells previously worked at Indiana Farmers Mutual Insurance Co. as an agency sales representative where she assisted the underwriting department.

MJ Insurance is a commercial insurance, risk management and employee benefits consulting agency that, since 1964, has grown from a two-person start-up to an agency with more than 140 employees in both Phoenix, Ariz., and Indianapolis.

Source: MJ Insurance