30 Recalled Volkswagens Stolen from Michigan Parking Lot

Michigan investigators and out-of-state police are tracking down over 30 recalled diesel vehicles that were stolen from the parking lot of a shuttered arena in eastern Michigan.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Jerry Goodin says the Volkswagen cars were part of a recall due to emissions issues and were being held at the Pontiac Silverdome in Detroit when they were stolen.

Goodin says 32 cars were given fake Michigan titles and shipped to southern Indiana, where a Kentucky business sold them at an auto auction. Michigan and Kentucky authorities notified Indiana police about the investigation.

The trooper says Indiana police and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office in Indiana have retrieved nearly 20 of the cars.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft.

