Donaghy Joins Iowa’s Crop Pro Insurance as Director of Data Science

Crop Pro Insurance, a Des Moines, Iowa-based managing general agent (MGA) specializing in crop insurance, has expanded its experienced leadership team with the addition of Brian Donaghy as director of Data Science.

Donaghy brings more than 20 years of experience in venture capital and data technology creation to Crop Pro Insurance, including leadership roles at Broadhorn Capital, Appcore, Smart Online, Growth Ventures Group and Computility. Donaghy also is a farmer who raises organic, grass-fed beef cattle.

Donaghy was named CEO of the Year by the Technology Association of Iowa for his visionary work at Appcore. He led the company to exponential growth and an acquisition by IBM.

Prior to Appcore, Brian served for ten years as Partner and CTO of Growth Ventures Group, Inc. architecting and delivering business process technology products and companies. Donaghy also has venture capital experience working for Growth Ventures Group and Broadhorn Capital.

Crop Pro Insurance was established to serve the traditional crop insurance market while developing and providing risk management solutions that address emerging markets, preparing agents and growers for future changes in agriculture. Crop Pro currently operates in the Mid-West states through a network of independent agents.

Source: Crop Pro Insurance