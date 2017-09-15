Cincinnati’s Fifth Third Insurance Agency to Acquire Epic Insurance Solutions

Fifth Third Insurance Agency Inc., an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Cincinnati, Ohio-based Fifth Third Bancorp, has agreed to acquire Epic Insurance Solutions Agency LLC, which also recently announced it will acquire Integrity HR Inc.

Both transactions are expected to close in fall 2017.

Epic Insurance Solutions was founded in 2013. Its primary service areas include commercial and personal property insurance and casualty, employee benefits and HR consulting services.

Integrity HR was founded in 2007. Its primary services include HR outsourcing, recruiting, training, HR policies and procedures and other HR-related services. The Louisville-based insurance agency and company primarily serve the Kentucky and Indiana market.

Don Thompson, president of Epic Insurance Solutions, and partners Jason Rankin and John Neace will join Fifth Third, along with Amy Letke, president of Integrity HR.

Source: Fifth Third Bancorp