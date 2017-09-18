RLI Hires Fowler as VP, Chief Information Officer

RLI Corp. in Peoria, Ill., has added Bryan Fowler to serve as its new vice president, chief information officer (CIO). Fowler will be responsible for leading RLI’s IT strategy and initiatives to support company business goals.

He comes to RLI with nearly 20 years of insurance industry experience and 31 years of IT experience. Prior to joining RLI, he was the founder and managing director of InsurTech Advisors in Portland, Ore., an IT consulting firm serving the insurance technology marketplace. He also previously served as vice president and CIO of Oregon Mutual Insurance and in various IT leadership roles at Progressive Insurance.

RLI Corp. is a specialty insurer serving diverse, niche property, casualty and surety markets.

Source: RLI