Missouri’s Route 66 Insurance Adds Mitchell as Producer

September 27, 2017

Route 66 Insurance in Cuba, Mo., has hired Abigail Mitchell as an insurance producer.

In this position, Mitchell will work with existing accounts, generate leads, and develop new business. She will be responsible for maintaining customer satisfaction, as well as offering competitive options in the property and casualty marketplace.

Founded in 2017, Route 66 Insurance is a full-service insurance agency that specializes in auto, home, business, and farm insurance.

Abigail Mitchell

The agency is a member of Valley Insurance Agency Alliance (VIAA), a cohesive family of over 100 independent insurance agencies in Missouri and Illinois.

