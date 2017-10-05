Alera Group Acquires Illinois, Wisconsin Agencies

Deerfield, Illinois-based Alera Group, a national employee benefits, property/casualty, risk management and wealth management firm, has acquired Axis Benefit Consultants in Westmont, Illinois, and Jeatran Associates in Menomonie, Wisconsin.

Alera also has acquired an agency in California and one in Pennsylvania. All the acquisitions were effective Oct. 1. Together they add more than 50 new employees to the Alera Group team.

Terms of the transactions were not disclosed.

Axis Benefit Consultants specializes in benefits administration, broker and advisory services, COBRA administration and state continuation, along with superior support to provide clients with tailored plans that meet their specific needs. Axis Benefit Consultants will join Alera Group through local firm GCG Financial.

Jeatran Associates offers employee benefits, individual insurance and HR consulting services to each of their clients. This firm focuses on providing affordable, effective coverage for organizations of all sizes throughout Wisconsin. Jeatran Associates will join Alera Group through local firm JA Counter.

Including these four organizations, Alera Group has now announced nine acquisitions this year, opening new locations in six states. The firm continues to grow organically and through acquisitions since its formation in December 2016.

Source: Alera Group