USI Insurance Services Hires Cunningham, Hyer in Ohio

Insurance brokerage and consulting firm, USI Insurance Services (USI), has added Michael Cunningham and Brent Hyer in its Independence, Ohio, office.

Cunningham joins USI as an employee benefits consultant. Previously, he was an account executive with Liazon, a private benefits exchange company that is part of a large insurance brokerage firm. Cunningham also worked at Aflac as a district sales coordinator. In addition, for the past five years he has been vice president of the American SaddleBred Horse Association of Ohio.

Hyer joins USI as a junior account manager. Hyer is graduating in 2018 from Utah State University in Economics. Prior to joining USI, he was the campus sales lead for Utah State UniversityCampus Store.

USI is headquartered in Valhalla, New York.

Source: USI Insurance Services