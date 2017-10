Fort Wayne, Indiana-based Employee Plans LLC has hired Donn Duhon as vice president of new business development.

Duhon focuses on bringing creative and cost-effective solutions to employers pursuing a self-funded benefits program for their employees.

He has 30 years of industry experience and formerly served as sales and marketing executive at Houston International Insurance Group (HIIG).

Employee Plans became part of the Prime Risk Partners family in 2016.

Source: Employee Plans LLC