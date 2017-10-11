Kansas Governor Pardons Man in 1994 Insurance Fraud Case

Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback has issued his first pardon in almost seven years in office to a man convicted of felony theft as a college student in 1994.

Brownback’s office announced the pardon for Mark Schmitt of Parker, Colorado. Schmitt is a Liberal native convicted of felony theft while living as a college student in Ottawa.

The governor’s office said the charge arose from a false insurance claim for $1,552. It said Schmitt completed probation, paid restitution and had his record expunged.

Brownback said in a statement that Schmitt has proven since to be “a man of character.”

Brownback’s office said Schmitt applied for a pardon from former Democratic Gov. Mark Parkinson but the paperwork was lost. Brownback succeeded Parkinson in January 2011.

Brownback denied 72 other clemency applications.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.