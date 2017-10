Chicago-based international insurance brokerage Hub International Limited (Hub) has acquired the assets of Marwil & Associates LLC (Marwil & Associates) in Farmington Hills, Michigan.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Marwil & Associates specializes in employee benefits. Bruce Marwil, president, will join HUB Midwest East and report to Caroly Hofstee, president of HUB Midwest East.

Source: Hub International Limited