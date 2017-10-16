Wignes Joins Alliant as Senior VP in Chicago

Wayne Wignes, a specialist in aviation and aerospace insurance, has joined Alliant Insurance Services as a senior vice president. He is based in Chicago.

At Alliant he will provide targeted risk management and insurance solutions to a national portfolio of clients as the company continues to expand its reach within the industry.

Wignes joins Alliant with an extensive background in aviation and aerospace risks that includes the design and deployment of strategic risk management and insurance solutions covering aircraft products manufacturers, government contractors, large rotor wing operators, and large fixed-wing operators. He also has extensive experience handling the highly complex claims process associated with the industry.

Prior to joining Alliant, Wignes was vice chairman in the aerospace division of a global risk and insurance agency. His extensive brokerage experience includes positions with three of the world’s largest insurance agencies, where he has worked with major and national commercial airlines, regional airlines, charter airlines, and cargo operations.

Alliant Insurance Services Inc. is headquartered in Newport Beach, Calif.

Source: Alliant Insurance Services