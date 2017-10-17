MJ Insurance Names Miller Chief Information Officer

Indianapolis, Indiana-based MJ Insurance has named Chad Miller as chief information officer. He will serve the firm’s offices in Indiana and Arizona.

Technology is at the core of MJ’s employee and client experience strategies. MJ is committed to further expanding its technological capabilities and embracing the disruptive change taking place within the insurance industry. As such, the firm has invested in this new role to lead it into the future by enhancing the overall digital strategy to align with their purpose.

Miller will be responsible for guiding the planning and implementation of the digital vision and implementing the strategic direction and management of all aspects of technology for MJ Insurance.

Most recently, Miller served as the interim IT director at MJ Insurance where he served as a strategic technology partner, developing an action plan to deliver reliable, secure systems and efficient, value-added processes. Prior to MJ, he held the position of senior director of the Technology Department at Butler University.

To aid in enhancing the work experience and environment for all employees, MJ Insurance recently expanded its Phoenix office to a more expansive, tech-oriented location, and also announced their relocation of the Indianapolis headquarters to a more flexible, collaborative workplace in summer 2018. As consumer-grade technology has become the expectation, both offices will be complete with innovative technology and an open-office concept allowing for a better work-life balance and overall employee experience.

MJ Insurance is a commercial insurance, risk management and employee benefits consulting agency that, since 1964, has grown from a two-person start-up to an agency with more than 140 employees in both Phoenix and Indianapolis. MJ Insurance currently has clients in 16 countries and in every U.S. state.

Source: MJ Insurance