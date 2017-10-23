H.W. Kaufman Group Opens New Burns & Wilcox Office in Grand Rapids, Michigan

H.W. Kaufman Group has opened a new office for wholesale insurance broker and underwriting manager, Burns & Wilcox, in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

The opening of the new location follows the acquisition of Grand Rapids-based Chlystek & White Insurance Services in June 2017. It expands the company’s presence to better serve an expanding client base of insurance retail brokers and agents – marking the second major location in Michigan.

Jeff Diefenbach will serve as managing director of the new office located in downtown Grand Rapids inside the historical Ledyard Building. Diefenbach is corporate senior vice president and current managing director of Detroit/Farmington Hills. He also oversees Burns & Wilcox’s Cleveland and Indianapolis operations.

A growing team of industry experts will operate in the new Grand Rapids office, with employees originating from the local area and across major Midwest cities, including Chicago, Detroit, and Indianapolis.

