Mahaffey Promoted to Transportation Underwriter in J.M. Wilson’s Ohio Office

Managing general agency and surplus lines broker J.M. Wilson has promoted Seth Mahaffey to transportation underwriter in its Westerville, Ohio, office.

Mahaffey is responsible for quoting new and renewal accounts for a wide variety of commercial transportation risks, as well as issuing policies and servicing accounts for independent insurance agents in Ohio, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Virginia.

He joined J.M. Wilson in March as an assistant transportation underwriter.

Source: J.M. Wilson