CNA Appoints Wilson Senior VP, Underwriting Services

Chicago-based insurer CNA has named Katie Wilson as senior vice president, underwriting services, within the company’s Commercial unit.

In this role, Wilson is responsible for driving the overall strategic direction and general management of Underwriting Services. Wilson reports to Julie Stephenson, Commercial Insurance chief underwriting officer.

Wilson has 30 years of industry experience and joined CNA in 2005 as vice president, package and general liability underwriting. Most recently, she served as vice president, general liability, cyber and E&O underwriting.

Source: CNA