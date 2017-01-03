Brown & Brown’s Hull Acquires MGA Insurance House

Hull & Co., a wholesale insurance subsidiary of giant Brown & Brown, has acquired the commercial managing general agency operations of Insurance House.

Insurance House is an MGA and wholesale insurance broker offering commercial and personal lines insurance products to retail brokers. The commercial wholesale brokerage operations are located in Atlanta, Georgia and Silver Spring, Maryland with total approximate annual revenues in 2016 of $3 million.

The acquired operations will continue to operate in Atlanta and Silver Spring as part of the Brown & Brown Wholesale Division.

The newly acquired operations will report to Kathy Colangelo, senior vice president of the Brown & Brown Wholesale Division.

Tony Strianese, president of the Brown & Brown Wholesale Division, praised “the quality brand that Insurance House has built as a wholesale broker” and welcomed the new commercial lines brokers and the retail partners of the Insurance House.

Brown & Brown acquired Hull & Co. in 2005. Since then Hull has acquired several wholesalers including Delaware Valley Underwriting Agency Inc., and its personal lines spin-off, Residential Underwriting Agency Inc.; Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance Brokers in Sherman Oaks, Calif.; Missoula, Mont.-based Big Sky Underwriters Inc.; and High Country Insurance Managers in Lakewood, Colo.